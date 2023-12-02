Home Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Leno’s Stop Shop Holiday Greeting VideosVideo HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Leno’s Stop Shop By Pat Healey - December 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Leno’s Stop Shop owner Leno sends best wishes to all for a Happy Holiday season in this video greeting. Video shot/edited by Dagley Media RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: RSI Danceworks News Traffic top concern from residents on proposed First Lake development East Hants Fire at Shubenacadie ballfield canteen/stage deemed suspicious East Hants VIDEO: Truck collides with community hall East Hants VIDEO: Interview with Premier Tim Houston East Hants UPDATED: Firefighters battle early morning fire in Carroll’s Corner