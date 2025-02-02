Houston says N.S. to take immediate action to counter U.S. tariffs

Provincial Liberal Party pleased at measures being taken

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia will be taking immediate action to counter tariffs put on Canada by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump signed the executive order that imposes a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods entering the U.S., including a 10 per cent tariff on oil and gas. It is to come into effect on Tuesday Feb. 4.

Premier Tim Houston announced Saturday on X, formerly twitter, and then in a statement released by the Premiers Office, the steps the province will be taking.

Those steps will start on Monday morning Feb. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Houston said in the statement that it’s remarkable to find ourselves at odds with our best friend and neighbour.

“It will take thoughtfulness and time, but we will get through this. There are things within our control that we must act on,” he said.

“We must ramp up our focus on finding new markets here at home with programs like Nova Scotia Loyal, focus on developing our own resources, eliminate inter-provincial trade barriers and, finally, of course, look for international diversification.

“We will do these things and no matter what, I will do everything I can to protect the interests of hard-working Nova Scotians and their families.”

Nova Scotians are my concern, Houston said.

“We are anxious to understand the federal government’s plans for programs to support Nova Scotians, and we will also do what we can but it is too early to determine exactly what is necessary,” said Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said in response to U.S. tariffs, the following are the steps N.S. will take.

“First, Nova Scotia will limit access to provincial procurement for American businesses,” said Houston.

“We will look for opportunities to cancel existing contracts and will maintain the option to reject bids outright because of President Trump’s unlawful tariffs.

“Second, the cost of tolls at the Cobequid Pass will double for commercial vehicles from the United States, effective Monday, February 3.

“Finally, we will direct the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to remove all alcohol from the United States from their shelves effective Tuesday, February 4,” added Houston.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The N.S. Liberal Caucus also issued a statement on the Tariffs being put on Canadian goods, and the impact on N.S.

“The U.S. tariffs announced today threaten jobs, industries, and livelihoods across Nova Scotia, hitting our rural resource sectors the hardest,” a statement reads.

“We’re pleased to see immediate measure proposed by the provincial government in response.”

“Our caucus is ready to work with all levels of government to find long-term solutions and minimize the impact on Nova Scotians. They expect leadership, collaboration, and real action—and we’re prepared to do our part.”