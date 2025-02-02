TORONTO, ONT.: Rising interest rates and an unsteady housing market have been encouraging more Canadians than ever to look at home improvements rather than moving house.

This includes major projects such as extensions, as well as renovations.

Finding the right pro, though, can be tricky. For those homeowners who are new to significant home improvements, it can feel daunting.

To help, Homestars.com, the reliable way to hire contractors, has put together a guide on the important questions to ask a contractor or home pro, before they commence any work at your home.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Colleen McGrory, from Homestars.com, said, extending or renovating your home can be stressful.

“Sometimes there are unavoidable challenges which can creep up on you in a renovation or construction project, but other times, a bit more planning and communication at the beginning can save you some serious headaches – not to mention time and money,” said McGrory.

Here is Homestars.com top tips for questions to ask your pro before they start a renovation or extension project.

1. What experience do you have for this kind of project?

Finding out if they have done this type of work before is essential. Some projects are complex so it’s better to hire someone who is an expert and really understands the requirements of the job.

For example, basement or attic conversions can require additional work with inspectors. Having a specific expert for these projects can eliminate stress or delays.

2. Are you licensed?

Membership of a trade body is not a guarantee of the quality of work, but it is a good way to check the reliability of your potential contractor, and for some types of pros it is essential.

The professionals on Instapro are subject to continuous vetting by consumers through its trusted feedback system.

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

3. Do you have references and reviews?

Finding a professional through a platform such as Homestars.com will allow you to see the rating and reviews of previous jobs, as well as pictures of previous work.

This is essential when hiring any trade pro – and most will be able to provide you with references from previous customers, if you ask.

4. Is your price a fixed quote or an estimate?

This can be a tricky one – is the price for the end job or is it a rough estimate? The quote might also be based on how long the job takes.

You probably also want to avoid paying a day rate, as that leaves you open to extra costs if the job takes longer than expected.

Something I must point out is ALL quotes should be confirmed in writing. Ideally you’d have a full breakdown of costs for your project. At the moment there can be a large change in costs for the raw materials, so some quotes are only valid for a short period of time.

Steel and wood prices have increased dramatically since COVID, so if you have priced up a similar job before, expect a new quote to be significantly more. We’d also advise to get quotes from at least three pros, if possible.

This will allow you to identify if any are extremely low or high.

ADVERTISEMENT:

5. Do you have insurance cover?

All accredited professionals should have the relevant insurance cover such as public liability insurance and employer’s liability insurance, in case of any damage or issues during the build.

We do not advise hiring a contractor without the relevant insurance.

6. Do you offer a guarantee of your work?

It’s always good to know what guarantees pros offer in case of any issues after the job is finished. Try to get this made official via paperwork or email; it’s something that most pros should be willing to provide if it isn’t automatically offered.

Contractors will often offer guarantees on their work and/or materials. If they don’t, you should consider confirming which potential defects they’d return to fix and if there’s going to be any cost for this.

You should also agree on an appropriate length of time for this offer to stand.

7. Do you know the required building codes and regulations?

Before starting a project, make sure your contractor understands and complies with all local building codes and regulations.

This will save you time, money, and potential trouble down the line.

ADVERTISEMENT:

8. What are your payment terms?

It’s important to know how contractors want to be paid and whether it can be paid in full after completion or in instalments.

Also, check whether any deposits are required. Deposits can make some people uneasy, and it’s always worth discussing with your pro what you are paying, and when.

9. When can you start?

Pros often have a waiting list so it’s good to know when they can start the job. Try to get a definitive date booked in and hope they can stick to it.

Project time periods can move and usually do, be prepared to start early or finish late.

It’s good to know timings of a project, for example if you’re renovating a kitchen, how long will you be without an oven or sink, likewise a bathroom, how long without a toilet or shower?

10. How do you take your coffee?

It is important to build a good relationship with your contractor as they may be at your house for a long time.

A good starting point is to find out how they like their coffee and any other relevant information about them. Being able to maintain good communication throughout the project is essential.

You don’t need to become best friends, but you should be able to have a professional relationship and feel comfortable speaking openly about any concerns that may arise, and dealing with any issues.