Six more weeks of winter says Shubenacadie Sam to large crowd

SHUBENACADIE: A large crowd of approximately 150 people–the largest in recent years, officials said–came out to the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park on a bitterly cold early Sunday morning Feb. 2 to hear what Shubenacadie Sam’s prediction would be on Groundhog Day.

As quickly as Sam came out of its warm and cozy home, Sam turned and wanted back in signalling that it saw its shadow and there will be six more weeks of winter.

There were many other activities taking place all day at the Wildlife Park following Sam’s prediction.

There were many families out to brave the bitter cold to see Sam. (Healey photo)

Minister Tory Rushton opens the burrow door for Sam to come out and make its prediction. (Healey photo)

Sam’s fans were out in full force. (Healey photo)

Excited as the Sam countdown begins. (Healey photo)

Here is the livestream video done of Shubenacadie Sam’s predicition by our good friends at Dagley Media.

Their livestream was supported by HRM Councillor Billy Gillis.

(Healey photo)