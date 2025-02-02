TRURO: A 52-year-old man from Truro has been charged with multiple human trafficking related fofences after an investigation by the RCMP’s N.S, Human Trafficking Unit.

As part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP officers learned of an individual committing human trafficking offences in the Truro area. And on January 29, investigators safely arrested 52-year-old Aaron Keith MacKenzie.

He’s been charged with:

Human Trafficking

Receiving a Financial Benefit from Human Trafficking

Procuring a Person to Provide Sexual Services

Advertising Sexual Services

MacKenzie was remanded into custody. He appeared in Truro Provincial Court on January 31.

The investigation, led by the HTU with assistance from East Hants District RCMP, Colchester County District RCMP, the Nova Scotia RCMP Cybercrime Unit, and Truro Police Service, is ongoing.

“We’re here to support victims and survivors of human trafficking,” says Sgt. Jeff MacFarlane of the HTU.

“If you’re being trafficked, have been trafficked, or think someone you know is a victim of trafficking, we encourage you to call or text the 24-hour Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Hotline at 902-449-2425; the line is monitored by a police officer who’s ready to work with you and get you help.”

The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit is comprised of members of the Nova Scotia RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, and New Glasgow Regional Police, and is supported by police officers from across the province. For more information on human trafficking, visit: https://www.grc-rcmp.gc.ca/en/ns/programs-and-services/human-trafficking-nova-scotia

Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the world, and Nova Scotia has the highest rate of human trafficking incidents in Canada.

“Know the signs,” says Sgt. MacFarlane. “If you or someone you know is in a controlling relationship, withdrawing from family and friends, or being forced to do unwanted things, reach out to police.”

Tips can also be made, anonymously, by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-60574