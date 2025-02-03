PHOTOS/VIDEO: Carney brings Liberal leadership bid to Enfield

ENFIELD: A room of 160 plus people welcomed Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney to Enfield on Friday afternoon.

Carney stopped by the Enfield Legion for a meet and greet with Liberal supporters as well as those who were invited to attend to see the message he was delivering.

The event was organized through Kings Hants MP Kody Blois and saw several dignitaries in attendance including those from the Municipality of East Hants; East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce; and former Premier Iain Rankin, to name a few.

Besides Carney and Blois, Liberal MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook Darrell Samson was also there to welcome Carney to the area and speak.

Carney had announced his first policy of getting rid of the consumer carbon tax in favour of rewarding Canadians for being greener at an announcement in the morning in Halifax.

After speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, who gave him a rockstar like entrance, Carney took time to answer some questions from The Laker News.

Here is our video interview with Carney:

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley:

Kody Blois and Mark Carney talk with a supporter. (Dagley Media photo)

Kings Hants MP Kody Blois at the podium in Enfield. (Dagley Media photo)

A large crowd was there to meet Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey asks Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney a question during their one-on-one interview at the Enfield Legion. (Dagley Media photo)