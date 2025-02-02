From the Cruiser – Jan. 29, 2025

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

CHIMNEY FIRE

On January 24, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a chimney fire in East Gore.

The complainant reported that all people and pets were evacuated and safe.

Nine Mile River fire responded and put out the fire.

No damage, no injuries.

BREAK-IN TO HOME

On January 25, East Hants RCMP responded to a call for service after it was reported that a home owner in the 7600 block of Hwy 14 in Hardwood lands had his vehicle and garage entered over night.

The victim stated that the suspect went into his vehicle and used the garage door opener to gain access to the garage where a large bag containing Dewalt brand tools was stolen.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

VEHICLES RUMMAGED THROUGH

East Hants RCMP were advised Jan. 25 of several vehicles on several different properties being entered and rummaged through on Elmbel Drive in Belnan overnight.

Several items were stolen and some vehicle sustained damage.

There are no suspects at this point.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

