UPPER MUSQUODOBOIT: Four persons of interest have been arrested safely following an incident mid Saturday night.

The incident resulted in the RCMP issuing a Public Safety advisory at 8;52 p.m. on its social media and to media.

The PSA said that the RCMP were in Upper Musquodoboit on Hwy 224, near the 8800 block, investigating a report of gun shots.

No injuries reported at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police had asked the public to avoid the area to allow officers to do their work.

At this time, there’s no risk to the public. We will provide any updates as we have more information.

In an update shortly after 9 p.m., RCMP said that four persons of interest were arrested.

“Residents should expect an increase police presence in the area, as officers continue to gather information and evidence,” the release said.

At 10:15 p.m., RCMP officers have confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. They remain at the scene, where shots were fire outside of a home, to gather evidence.

At this time, investigators believe that the shots were not targeted towards people.