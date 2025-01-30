LANTZ: The year 2024 saw local volunteer fire departments attend more than 1,500 calls as reported by each department.

The total comes from the top call info provided to The Laker News by each of the participating departments for the From the Firehouse column.

Departments that participate include Kennetcook fire; Lantz fire; Elmsdale fire; Nine Mile River fire; Stewiacke fire; Enfield fire; Milford fire; Uniacke & District fire; and Shubenacadie fire.

It is hoped that a couple departments will join up in reporting their call info monthly in 2025.

In 2024, the top call for Nine Mile River fire was mutual aid request with 25.

Their next top call was mvc with 15 calls then four structure fires and four fire alarm activations.

Other calls for the department were: three chimney fires; two woods/grass fires; two medical assists; two gas alarm; two investigations; one assist RCMP/EHS; one suspicious odour; and one vehicle fire.

Shubenacadie fire responded to 157 calls last year, led by 31 MVC’s as their largest individual incident.

Next was mutual aid MVC which stood at 19 calls, and then mutual aid alarm calls at 18.

Elmsdale fire had 95 medical assists in 2024, followed by 66 mvc calls.

The third largest call for the department was29 alarm calls and then 22 structure fires.

For Uniacke & District fire, 2024 saw them hear the “sound of their people: 341 times.

The top three calls for the Mount Uniacke department was 171 medical assists; 60 MVC’s; and 25 fire alarm calls.

They would like to thank the community’s continued support to the 50/50 draw, and their annual fair.

Enfield fire had 351 calls last year. That tally was led by 155 medical assists.

Firefighters also responded to help out for 71 MVC’s; and 74 mutual aid requests.

For Stewiacke fire, they had 248 calls, led by 132 medical assists.

Their other top calls were for MVC’s and mutual aid requests to other departments,

Lantz fire attended to 219 calls in 2024, led by 104 medical assists.

The next highest response was for 37 mvc’s; and 26 structure fires.

For Milford Fire, they ended 2024 with a total of 156 Emergency Calls.

The top three calls for their firefighters were 56 MVC’s; 21 structure fires; and 20 fire alarm activations.

Milford Fire wants to thank everyone for their support through the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 to their local fire department. We wish everyone a safe and Happy 2025.