PHOTOS/VIDEO: Getting the scoop about Sunnyridge Equestrian

BELNAN: A new business is getting ready to provide the opportunity for residents to have a welcoming and inclusive space where equestrian education is the main focus.

This week, Sunnyridge Equestrian owners Meg Douglas and Kevin Douglas, along with head coach Jess Glassford invited The Laker News’ Pat Healey out to get a bit of a riding lesson and learn about them and what they offer.

There’s lots in the works coming up for the Equestrian facility, as renovations are even underway to make it even better then it is now.

On Facebook they are at: sunnyridgeequestrian

On Instagram they can be found at @sunnyridgeequestrian where the horses are the stars in their stories.

The facility is now open and is located at 1004 Hwy 214 in Belnan, near Withrow’s Farm Market.

It is operated by Meg and Kevin Douglas.

Sunnyridge Equestrian is a riding school where lease and boarding programs are available.

Check out the video for more and see the fun Pat had:

Video by Matt Dagley:

Pat gets the saddle on Gabby as Jess Glassford watches. (Dagley Media photo)

Meg Douglas waves as she is interviewed by Pat. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat walks Gabby out of the ring after getting a lesson and riding her. (Dagley Media photo)