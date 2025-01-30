Nova Scotia to introduce largest minimum wage increase ever, province says

From a release

LOWER SACKVILLE: The province will implement the largest minimum wage increase in the provinces history, one that will benefit Nova Scotians, says the provincial Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

Nolan Young said that the rate will increase $1.30 in total this year, first rising to $15.70 per hour on April 1 and then to $16.50 on October 1.

“Inflation continues to put pressure on families across the province. We need to do what we can to help,” said Young. “This year we will see the biggest increase in minimum wage ever made in our province.

“We’re supporting hard-working Nova Scotians while addressing the rising cost of living.”

The minimum wage is updated every year on April 1 based on the consumer price index for the previous year, plus an extra one per cent.

The additional increase on October 1 this year responds to concerns about the rising cost of living.



As a result of these increases, workers earning the general minimum wage and working 37.5 hours per week will see an annual pay raise of up to $2,535.

The Minimum Wage Review Committee, which is made up of employee and employer representatives, filed its report with the Minister on December 30.

Quick Facts:

– the current minimum wage of $15.20 per hour took effect April 1, 2024; the rate reached $15 on October 1, 2023

– on average, 7.3 per cent of workers, or 33,700 Nova Scotians, earned the minimum wage between April 2024 and October 2024