ELMSDALE: A suspicious vehicle at the Irving gas station in Elmsdale caught the attention of an East Hants RCMP officer on Jan. 23.

Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that the vehicle was parked and running in the parking lot with no one around.

The officer ran the licence plate of the vehicle. It was not a match.

“The officer noticed a man walking away from the building then eventually into the woods,” said Const. Burns.

Through their investigation, the officers were able to determine that the vehicle was associated to a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“The officer attended the man’s residence and took him into custody without incident,” he said.

The 22-year-old Elmsdale man was released on an Undertaking.

He is to appear in court on March 10.