Halifax man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

HALIFAX: A 43-year-old man from Halifax is being sought by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Police are seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of Anthony Brown, 43, of Halifax.

He is wanted and facing charges of Distribution of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography.

Brown is described as 6-foot-2, 145 pounds. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Brown, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Brown is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 22-27795