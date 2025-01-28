Driver ticketed after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fall River

FALL RIVER: A 32-year-old Fall River woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries on Jan. 27 after being struck by a vehicle on Fall River Road in Fall River.
RCMP Halifax Regional detachment officers from Lower Sackville, Station 45 firefighters and EHS responded to the call at approximately 7 a.m.
The collision occurred near the 1400 block of Fall River Rd.
RCMP officers learned that a Ford Ecosport was travelling on the roadway when it collided with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 32-year-old Fall River woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
She was transported to hospital by EHS.
Police say the driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old Fall River man, did not suffer physical injuries.
A summary offence ticket was issued to the man for Failing to Operate a Vehicle at a Careful and Prudent Speed for Existing Conditions.
File #: 25-12472