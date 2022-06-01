HRM announces paid parking ticket forgiveness program

From a release

HALIFAX: In support of business recovery, the Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of a parking change that will be in effect from June 1 to September 30.

During this time, residents that make a $35 purchase at a business and receive a parking ticket for a pay station violation at a municipal parking location may be eligible to have their parking ticket waived.

With a receipt proving a purchase of at least $35 made within three hours of receiving the parking ticket, residents may be able have their pay station violation ticket waived.

Receipts must show the name and address of the business, date of purchase, and dollar amount.

Each receipt can only be used once, and cannot be used by more than one person. Only one ticket may be waived per person per week.

Further program details are noted below:

Receipts from couriers, food delivery drivers, and other operators on delivery do not qualify for this program.

Bank statements will not be accepted in lieu of a receipt.

Private parking garages and off-street lots are not included in this promotion.

Motorists must abide by other posted signage, such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no-stopping.

Receipts must be submitted online within five business days of ticket issuance.

This program cannot be applied retroactively.





Receipts can be submitted via our Ticket Dispute web page.

The paid parking ticket forgiveness program is part of ongoing municipal initiatives to foster economic growth and encourage residents and visitors to support local businesses in their pandemic recovery efforts.

For more information on paid parking ticket forgiveness, visit our website.