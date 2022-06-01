Province announces accessibility upgrades for 43 N.S. facilities

From a release

HALIFAX: The province announced accessibility upgrades will be made at 43 community facilities across N.S. with the help of almost $1 million in funding from the Community ACCESS-Ability Program.

“Everyone deserves access to community spaces and services,” said Justice Minister Brad Johns, Minister responsible for the Accessibility Act, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“As we recognize Access Awareness Week, we remain committed to making investments that create equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, especially within their own communities.”

The Community ACCESS-Ability Program helps fund capital improvements at not-for-profit facilities like the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax, which is receiving more than $40,000 to install ramps and automated doors. Examples of projects at other facilities include the installation of lifts, walkway paving and washroom upgrades.The Province also offers the Business ACCESS-Ability Grant Program, which helps businesses make accessibility-related improvements for clients, customers and employees.

The program is open for applications until July 29: https://cch.novascotia.ca/business-access-ability-grant-program

Quotes:“Accessibility is not just a feature but a measure of the care and consideration being expressed by an organization. At Parker Street, retrofitting our building will undoubtedly contribute to a more inclusive facility and help us create the best environment for all our clients and employees.

“We are dedicated to our vision of providing for those in need in a caring and compassionate manner, and this accessibility grant will assist us in serving more clients and positively impact even more lives.”

– Denise Daley, Executive Director, Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank