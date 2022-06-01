FALL RIVER: Recently, Halifax Regional Municipality recognized the recipients of the 2022 Volunteer Awards.

After not holding a ceremony the past two years, it returned to in-person this year.

In District 1 (Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley, there were seven volunteers nominated and honoured with an award presented to them by Mayor Mike Savage and Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

The Laker News was only sent the photos on May 29 (after several attempts to the week before but technology wouldn’t allow them to be emailed to us).

For District 14 (Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank), there were three award recipients.

Sean Bowes (Youth)

Luke Webb (Youth)

Walter Fekeshazy

Unfortunately, we do not have photos of them from the ceremony.

The volunteers recognized from the Fall River-Musq. Valley area include. All photos by HRM:

Louise Brooking-McDow

Andrea Forrest

Jackson McNeil (youth)

Lauren Peveril (youth)

Louise MacDonald

King Lion Kirk Stephen

Former Councillor Barry Dalrymple