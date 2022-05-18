HALIFAX: The CAO of HRM Jacques Dube has announced he will resign his position by the end of 2022.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) issued the following statement regarding the enws, announced May 18.

Mayor Mike Savage and members of Halifax Regional Council today accepted notice from Jacques Dubé, Chief Administrative Officer, of his resignation effective December 31, 2022.

Mr. Dubé, who has held the role of CAO since September 2016, will continue his duties over the next six months and assist with the eventual transition process.

“Jacques’ contributions to our organization and the Halifax region have been very significant,” said Mayor Mike Savage. “He has been a strong leader and led the initiation and delivery of programs and projects that support Regional Council priorities.

“The CAO’s leadership and professional team have ensured we continue to build not just a bigger city but a better one that will benefit residents for years to come. I have very much enjoyed working with Jacques.”

In the coming weeks, Regional Council will initiate next steps with hiring a Chief Administrative Officer with support from the municipality’s Human Resources division.