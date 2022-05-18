DARTMOUTH: The Shubenacadie Canal Commission (SCC) is one year into their exciting capital project, Transitions.

Now they want to hear from YOU.

In a release, the SCC encourages everyone to come join the community conversation and engage with the Shubenacadie Waterway.

The session will cover current project initiatives and future endeavours.

Session 1: May 25, 2022

6:30pm at the Enfield Firehall (273 Hwy 2, Enfield, NS). No registration is necessary. The meeting room is accessible, and dinner is provided.

Session 2: June 1, 2022

10:00am on zoom. Register via Eventbrite (shubenacadie.eventbrite.ca) or email transitions@shubenacadiecanal.ca for the zoom link.

TRANSITIONS IS FOCUSED ON TWO PRIORITIES:

1. Work with Rights Holders and Stakeholders to raise awareness, conduct research, and fund pilot projects that highlight the rural river section of the waterway, including its unique natural and cultural histories, the world’s highest tides, fishing, mining, dairy farming, and rapidly changing rural communities.

2. Substantially rework and augment the exhibit space at the Fairbanks Centre in Dartmouth to include these research findings and to promote cultural awareness of the contributions of underrepresented people, notably women and families, Mi’kmaq, Acadians, Gaels, African Nova Scotians, and immigrants.