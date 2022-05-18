EAST HANTS: This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Brittney Olivia Mae Clark, 35.

All information in this piece is provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

Clark’s current address is not confirmed, however her last known address was in Prince Edward Island.

Brittney Olivia Mae Clark is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) Theft Under

· Criminal Code Section 145(3) Fail to Comply with Conditions X 6

· Criminal Code Section 733.1(1) Breach of Probation X 3

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Brittney Olivia Mae Clark.

Anyone who sees Brittney Olivia Mae Clark is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.