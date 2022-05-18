From the Cruiser – May 10 – May 17

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (May 10 to May 17) members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 123 calls for service.

SUSPICIOUS DRONE IN SOUTH UNIACKE

On May 12, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious nature involving a drone in the Valley Gate Park in South Uniacke area.

The caller reported a drone was hovering over a cardboard coffee cup tray which had been set on fire.

RCMP said the caller had doused the flames prior to police arrival as there was potential for the fire to spread to nearby woods. It is unknown who was piloting the drone.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have information about this occurrence.

Anyone with information can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

UPPER SACKVILLE MAN ISSUED SEVEN-DAY SUSPENSION

East Hants RCMP officers were conducting a check stop in Mount Uniacke on May 13 along Highway #1 when a 48 –year-old Upper Sackville man drove through exhibiting signs of impairment.

Officers on scene administered a roadside screening test with the driver, who blew a “warning.”

As per legislation, the officers immediately imposed a 7-day driving suspension.

Fortunately for the driver, he had a sober friend at the ready to drive his vehicle home, which avoided a tow and impound fees.

PEACOCKS CAUSING ROAD DELAYS

On May 14, East Hants RCMP officers were called to the Nine Mile River area to deal with a report of peacocks in roadway.

Police attended the scene, but the fashion show was over as all the peacocks has left the “runway.”

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: