Police nab six impaired drivers in four days in HRM

LOWER SACKVILLE: Six impaired drivers were arrested in HRM since May 14, Halifax District RCMP said in a release.

On May 17, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Halifax District RCMP observed a Mitsubishi Outlander driving erratically and completed a traffic stop on Rosemary Dr. in Middle Sackville.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lower Sackville, who was exhibiting signs of impairment provided a breath sample which resulted in a “fail”.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that registered 110mg%.

At that same time, another officer arrested a second driver, a 41-year-old man from Prince Edward Island, who’s breath sample had resulted in a “fail”.

The driver had been driving a Volkswagen Rabbit erratically in a parking lot near Windmill Rd. in Dartmouth.

Police said the driver was transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that also registered 110mg%.

On May 14, at approximately 8 p.m., an officer completed a traffic stop after a Honda Civic failed to stop at a red light on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman from Middle Sackville, provided a breath sample which resulted in a “fail”.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment where she provided subsequent breath samples that registered 110mg%.

At 9 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received information from the public regarding a possible impaired driver operating a Toyota 4Runner.

Officers located the vehicle on Hwy. 7 in Westphal and completed a traffic stop.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman from Dartmouth, provided a breath sample which resulted in a “fail”. Police said the driver was arrested and transported to the Cole Harbour Detachment where she provided subsequent breath samples that registered 110mg%.

At approximately 10 p.m., an officer was dispatched to assist a motorcyclist who had fallen in a parking lot near Hwy. 7 in Westphal.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from Dartmouth, who displayed signs of impairment, was arrested and transported to the Cole Harbour Detachment where he subsequently provided breath samples that registered 180mg%.

Shortly before midnight, Halifax District RCMP received information from the public regarding a possible impaired driver operating a Volkswagen Golf.

Officers located the vehicle on First Lake Dr. in Lower Sackville and completed a traffic stop.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, provided a breath sample which resulted in a “fail”.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment where he provided subsequent breath sample that registered 240mg%.

All of the drivers were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. They are all facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or over.

Road safety continues to be a priority for the Nova Scotia RCMP, we continue to encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver. It might just save a life.

