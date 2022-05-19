SHUBENACADIE: A Special Election will be held on this summer to elect a new Municipality of East Hants councillor for Shubenacadie.

The special election comes after former councillor Ian Knockwood tendered his resignation recently as the representative for the community. There was no reason given as to why Knockwood resigned.

MEH CAO Kim Ramsay confirmed a Special Election will take place to fill the vacancy.

ADVERTISEMENT:

It is expected to be held on July 23, said Ramsay.

She said the electronic only election—phone and online—will cost the municipality approximately $15,000.

Ramsay said nomination day is expected to be June 28, with packages available for potential candidates in early June.

For more information, residents are asked to email election@easthants.ca.