Family safe after fire damages Fall River home

FALL RIVER: A family of five is safe after a fire damaged their home in Fall River Village shortly before 9 p.m. on May 17.

A 911 call of smoke showing from a home was called in at approximately 8:45 p.m. sending firefighters from 10 departments racing to the scene at Regency Court in Fall River.

Regency Court is a side street off Lexington Avenue which is the main road between Richardson Drive and Ingram Drive in what is known as Fall River Village.

Fire crews from Station 45 Fall River were out on a call near Exit 5 for an outside fire (grass fire) when the call for the house fire came in.

A stream of fire trucks with lights and sirens blaring was then met with along Hwy 2 to Fall River Road and Winley Drive as crews responded.

Station 45 Fall River; Quint 9 Sackville; Tac 48 Beaver Bank; Station 41 Waverley; Station 43 Grand Lake; Station 42 Wellington; and Tanker 11 Bedford arrived. There were more than 40 firefighters on scene in total.

Halifax District RCMP also responded, blocking access on streets near the scene for a couple of hours.

Neighbours were out and other onlookers came to see what was happening, staying by the Lexington Ave/Richardson Drive sign.

A haze of smoke could be seen flowing over Richardson Drive and the smell of fire was strong in the air around the scene.

The Laker News reached out to HRM Fire for further information but no one responded before we posted this story on May 19 at 2 p.m.