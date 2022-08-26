FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: The Halifax Regional Municipality is currently seeking nominations for the 2023 Volunteer Awards.

The annual event puts a spotlight on residents who have made a difference in their community by donating their time and skills to various programs and services.

Nominating an individual or volunteer group is a great opportunity to show appreciation for the work that volunteers do to help build stronger, healthier, and more supportive communities.

Nominations must be submitted in one of three award categories, including: adult, youth (ages 13 to 19) and community group.

For detailed nomination criteria and online applications, visit our website. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Successful nominees will be notified in March and will be invited to attend an awards ceremony during National Volunteer Week, taking place from April 16 to April 22, 2023.