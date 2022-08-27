Theft of fuel from Elmsdale business under investigation

ELMSDALE: RCMP are investigating a second gas and go by a pickup truck driver in the Elmsdale area.

East Hants RCMP Cons. Andrew Ouellette told The Laker News that police were informed of a theft of gas at approximately 7:22 p.m. on August 18.

“An unknown male driving a blue Ram pickup truck drove off from the Petro Canada in Elmsdale without paying for $157.50 in fuel,” said Const. Ouellette.

“This is the second occurrence with the same driver and truck.”

The photos with this story were provided by East Hants RCMP from the video surveillance at the gas station.

He said the pickup has “redneck x nation” decals on the tailgate and “redneck x nation” decals on the front windshield.

“There was no license plate on the truck,” he said.

If you have information pertaining to this crime please contact Cost. Andrew Ouellette at East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

File number 20221176520