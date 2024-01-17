HALIFAX:The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that it will no longer conduct the ice thickness testing program.

Residents are reminded that the Canadian Red Cross recommends that ice be at least 15 cm thick for individual skating, and at least 20 cm thick for group skating.

Extreme caution is advised in areas where streams flow into and out of lakes.

Over the last number of years, there has been a decline in the number of days available for skating. Based on these changed climate patterns, including rapidly fluctuating temperatures, ice thickness testing is no longer feasible.

HRM said it realizes some residents may wish to continue skating on lakes, and there may occasionally be times when it is safe to do so.

Residents are asked to take safety precautions for themselves and their families by avoiding any further recreation activities on frozen lakes and ponds, including walking, snowmobiling, and skating.

It is also important to note that ice conditions may vary over the entire surface of lakes and are subject to change with weather conditions.

See a complete list of guidelines from the Canadian Red Cross regarding ice safety.

