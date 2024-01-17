LOWER SACKVILLE: A man who reportedly once called the Fall River area home has had further charges brought against him after two more search warrants were executed in relation to a drug and weapons-offence investigation.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said that the force’s Community Action Response Team (CART) has executed two additional search warrants in relation to a drug trafficking and weapons investigation in Lower Sackville.

On January 5, RCMP CART, assisted by the RCMP Street Crime Unit and Halifax District RCMP general duty officers, executed a search warrant.

Two vehicles were seized and a 56-year-old Lower Sackville man, whose drug trafficking activities were targeting unhoused people in the Lower Sackville area, was arrested.

Cpl. Tremblay said as the investigation continued, on January 8, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a storage locker on Glendale Ave. in Lower Sackville; the storage locker was being rented by the man.

“During the search, RCMP officers located and seized a shotgun, 1.2 kg of cannabis pre-packaged for distribution and stolen power tools,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

That same day, a second search warrant was executed on the man’s camper that was seized and initially searched on January 5, after RCMP officers learned of a hidden storage compartment.

No additional items were seized.

Frank George Duffy, 56, faces additional charges, including:

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order

Duffy, who was remanded into custody on January 5, will return to Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 17.

Cpl. Tremblay said the investigation remains ongoing.

File #: 23-154035, 24-2108