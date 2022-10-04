HSIA to host multi-agency emergency response exercise Oct. 4

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA), in cooperation with airport tenants

and several public sector emergency response agencies, will be conducting an emergencyr esponse exercise at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday, October 4.

The exercise will run from approximately 1 – 3 p.m. It will take place at the airport’s Combined Services Complex (CSC) on Old Guysborough Road, across the airfield from the terminal building and the wooded area between the Nav Canada Control Tower and Old Guysborough Road.

Signs will be posted at the roadway entrance to the air terminal building, online at www.halifaxstanfield.ca and on HIAA’s social media channels to provide notice about the exercise.

During the exercise, passengers, visitors, and employees at Halifax Stanfield may see or hear volunteers, emergency vehicles, airport equipment, and personnel alongside the airfield but should not be alarmed.

Local traffic, airport and aircraft operations will not be impacted because of this exercise.

HIAA runs regular exercises throughout the year to test protocols, procedures, communications, and planning for emergency and security-related incidents.

Many organizations, including airport tenants and emergency response personnel, are involved in the planning and implementation of these exercises.

Please be advised that given this is an exercise, only authorized personnel will be admitted into the exercise areas.

This exercise is not open to media participation.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.