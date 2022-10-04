Laurie Park to partially re-open Oct. 5 after damage from Fiona

GRAND LAKE: Two local provincial parks suffered damage as a result of Hurricane Fiona, closing both.

Erin Lynch, communications spokeswoman with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR), said Oakfield Park has recently reopened.

Meanwhile, Laurie Park in Grand Lake is set to partially re-open this coming Wednesday Oct. 5 after significant storm damage was caused to it.

“The trail on the edge of the lake commonly used for swimming is closed until further notice due to storm damage.,” said Lynch about Laurie Park.

The Laurie Park sign appeared to have been damaged before it was taken down. (Dagley Media photo)

She said Fiona’s very high winds all across the province left many parks with significant damage, including downed trees and hanging branches.

“DNRR staff are working across the province to open parks up safely,” she said.

“We are assessing properties and infrastructure to determine the exact extent of the damage.”

Lynch said staff are also heavily involved in helping with felled trees and clearing debris so that line workers can restore power around the province, especially in Cape Breton.

“That means they are less available to help with our parks but restoring power for Nova Scotians is a higher priority,” said Lynch.

She said Nova Scotians should continue to check the parks website and follow them on social media to get updates on their local parks: https://parks.novascotia.ca/provincial-parks-re-opening .