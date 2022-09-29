Theft at Mount Uniacke construction site being investigated

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are looking for information pertaining to a theft at a Mount Uniacke construction site.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy said the theft occurred on Sept. 20. It was one of several theft calls police are looking into at sites under construction.

“This time, some Novik siding, brownstone color, value of over $3,500 was taken from a site,” said Sgt. Roy.

He said the theft took place during the night of September 18.

The investigation into the theft is continuing.

Sgt. Roy said anyone with information regarding these thefts are asked to call Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.