MOUNT UNIACKE: East Hants RCMP were called for a domestic altercation in Mount Uniacke on Sept. 22.

While en-route, the officers were able to identify who the suspect was and confirmed that he was wanted on a warrant.

“The man was arrested on the warrant and also charged for intentionally causing damage by fire, and three charges of mischief,” said Sgt. Roy.

Police detained the man and brought him back to the cells in Enfield, where he was dealt with, said Sgt. Roy.

Sgt. Roy said the investigation into the incident is continuing.