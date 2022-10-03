SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A racer from Lantz was the top among the six East Hants/Fall River area drivers that took the green flag for the Pro Stock Tour season finale Tirecraft 200 at Scotia Speedworld on Oct. 1.

Matt Vaughan, in the no. 0 East Coast International-sponsored hot rod, showed he had a fast car taking first in one of the three Atlantic Tiltload heat races, putting him on the front row to start the race.

He came home with a respectable eighth place result after 200 laps around the track, adjacent to Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Colton Noble. (Submitted photo)

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble, making just his second Pro Stock Tour start, came home with an impressive 14th place finish of the 20-car field. The no. 80 finished the race in one piece and as the last car on the lead lap.

In his heat race, he finished an impressive second place.

Marty Prevost of Fall River had a good run, seeing time in the top five, before settling for 13th at the checkered flag with the no. 11.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively drove the no. 30 East Coast financing-sponsored hot rod to a 15th place finish, one lap down.

Harry Ross White of Kennetcook, in his lone Pro Stock race of the 2022 season, came home three laps down in 17th place in the no. 49.

Elmsdale’s Tyler Hallahan’s debut in a Pro Stock Tour machine ended before the green flag waved as he took the no. 43 car out of the Harvey Racing stable to the grass by infield pit road as the cars warmed up to go green.

Meanwhile, Cole Butcher from Hantsport went on to win the finale before a fair-sized crowd at the race, delayed a week because of Hurricane Fiona.

The win was the second of the season for Butcher.

Ashton Tucker of Lyttleton, N.B. was in the hunt all day and found himself second when the checkers flew.

Champion Craig Slaunwhite, in the no. 99 from Terence Bay, found himself on the podium yet again with a third-place finish. Slaunwhite had the championship wrapped up by simply taking the green flag.

Lonnie Sommerville and Nic Naugle rounded out the top five in the 12th and final round.

Slaunwhite’s title marks the first time since John Flemming that the series has seen a back-to-back champion. Slaunwhite won the crown for the first time in 2021.

The champion receives $10,000 from the East Coast International Point Fund and a championship ring commissioned by Inglis Jewelers.

Ryan VanOirschot in the no. 25 out of Antigonish won the Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year. He came home with 12th in the Tirecraft 200.

Slaunwhite and Antigonish’s Donald Chisholm, who was on rails during the race, won the other heat races.

Flemming took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award.

Vaughan took home the Fleet Brake Atlantic Lucky Dog Award.

GILBY NABS LEGENDS CHECKERED FLAG

The Cross Roads Cycles Maritime League of Legends ran their season finale prior to the Tirecraft 200.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby capped his 2022 season with the checkered flag, followed by Summerside’s Tanton Wooldridge and then Danny Chisholm in the 50-lap feature.

A late wreck between Chisholm, who entered as the points leader, and the 71 of Nicole Richard of Belnan saw Chisholm fall back,. That allowed Owen Mahar in the 66 to claim the Maritime League of Legends championship with his fourth-place finish.

MATTHEWS WINS MINI STOCK RACE; WATSON GRABS TITLE

The East Coast Mini Stock Tour also completed their season Saturday afternoon at Scotia Speedworld.

Dave Matthews (Nine Mile River, NS) was first under the checkers, followed by Ryan McKnight (Sussex, NB) and Matt Watson (Summerside, PE).

Watson was also crowned 2022 Passione Flooring East Coast Mini Stock Tour Championship.

That concludes the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour 2022 Season. The Championship spoils will be handed out on November 5th at the annual awards banquet.

The tour would like to thank all of our loyal fans and sponsors for their support this season! The Pro Stock Tour will return to action next Spring!

Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram @prostocktour .