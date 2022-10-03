CAMBRIDGE, ONT.: A goalie formerly from Fall River is making an early impression on what she can bring with her new junior women’s hockey team in Ontario.

Lucy Phillips, who now lives in Upper Tantallon, opened her season with a 32 save performance allowing one goal as her U22 AA Cambridge Rivulettes defeated Brampton 4-1.

Lucy Phillips. (FSFotos photo)

In her second game, a couple days later, the Halifax Western Capital alum surrendered four goals on 23 shots, but the Rivulettes still earned the victory 8-4 over the Windsor Wildcats.

On the season, Phillips, who is committed to Quinnipiac University next year, has a 2-0 won-loss record with a 2.50 Goals Against Average and a .910 save percentage.

While playing with Cambridge, Phillips is billeting with a family in the area.