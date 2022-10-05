From the Cruiser – Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service

The following are highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Martin Roy of East Hants RCMP.

TRAFFIC HAZARD

On September 28, East Hants RCMP responded to a traffic hazard complaint in the Mount Uniacke area.

An unknown man cut down some trees in East Uniacke and live power lines are on the road. Officers attended and Nova Scotia Power was advised.

Police would like to remind everyone to be extremely careful when cutting trees near electric wires.

It is recommended to contact NS Power to report the incident and let professional do the work to avoid serious injuries and damage.

ASSAULT CHARGE

On October 1, a domestic dispute was reported to police.

A witness reported a man tackled a woman in a driveway in Enfield.

After initial investigation, a 48-year-old man from East Preston was located and arrested for assault.

The investigation is continuing.

East Hants Most Wanted: Summerville man wanted on outstanding theft warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Colton Wile, last known address of Summerville, Nova Scotia.

Colton Wile is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) – Theft Under $5,000.00

The charges stem from an incident which took place in Mount Uniacke in May 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Colton WILE.

Anyone who sees Colton WILE is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

