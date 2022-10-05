DARTMOUTH: Office Interiors has announced the acquisition of Tommy’s Flooring Ltd. of Fredericton, N.B.

The acquisition will allow Office Interiors to expand the scope of flooring products available to their customers and provide Tommy’s Flooring customers with access to the full range of office furniture and technology products offered by Office Interiors.

The financial details of the transaction were not released, a release announcing the sale said.

“We are excited to have the team at Tommy’s join our group in Fredericton as we add new products and services to our mix,” said Jim Mills, CEO of Office Interiors.

“Tommy’s has a long tradition of serving customers in the Fredericton area that meshes extremely well with our values.”

“We look forward to expanding Tommy’s excellent services within the Fredericton market as well as the rest of Atlantic Canada,” said Shawn Lean, Vice-President NB/PEI of Office Interiors.