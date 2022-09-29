Rain doesn’t dampen Miller Lake Terry Fox Run participants spirits

MILLER LAKE WEST: Mother Nature couldn’t dampen the spirits of the participants that came out for the second annual Terry Fox Run in Miller Lake West.

The run began at the postal boxes on Preakness and continued up Perrin Drive a distance, marked with Terry Fox Run signs, where it turned and returned back.

Many families came out to take part—an estimated 30 people on the rainy, dreary morning.

Sobeys Fall River donated snacks for the run’s snack stand that was available for participants to take treats from before and upon completion of the run, including some juice and water.

This years event raised $1,560 for the Terry Fox Run Foundation—triple the amount of the set goal of $500.

“We live in an amazing community,” said organizer Jolette Hannon MacAulay.