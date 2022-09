SHUBENACADIE: A 55-year-old Stewiacke man learned that driving without a license costs.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy said the man failed to stop at a stop sign and was subsequently pulled over by an officer.

Following checks that the officer conducted it was determined the man was driving without a license. He was charged with that offence.

“The RCMP would like to remind people that if you do not have a valid drivers licence, you are not allowed to drive,” said Sgt. Roy.