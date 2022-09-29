From the Cruiser – Sept. 20-26

Brought to you by;

ENFIELD: Over the past week Sept. 20-26, East Hants RCMP responded to 76 calls for service.

The following are among the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy.

TRAILER AND WOOD SPLITTER STOLEN

On September 22, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a theft in Maitland.

A trailer and a wood splitter were stolen from a lot. ATV tracks were visible on the property, but it is not known when exactly the theft occurred.

The value is estimated at over $4,000.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts are asked to call Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

HURRICANE FIONA

During Hurricane Fiona, East Hants RCMP officers responded to several alarms in the district, and wires down calls.

Sgt. Roy said police also assisted with the removal of trees, debris, and some traffic control until safe for everyone.

East Hants Most Wanted: Pictou man wanted on warrants for two assaults

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of John Joseph Lynch. His last known address was at an apartment building on Gill Court in Pictou.

John Joseph Lynch is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 266 – ASSAULT x 2

The charges stem from an incident which took place in Shubenacadie in March 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Joseph John Lynch.

Anyone who sees Joseph John Lynch is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

