HALIFAX STANFIELD: The passenger numbers at Halifax Stanfield Airport have yet again proven why it’s a vital role as Atlantic Canada’s gateway to the world.

The airport’s bustling corridors and departure lounges were filled with activity in 2024, as 3,979,785 passengers embarked on journeys to and from the region. This impressive number represents an 11.2 per cent increase from 2023, signaling continued growth in air travel demand.

Although still short of the 4.2 million passengers served in 2019, HIAA expects passenger volumes in 2025 to reach 2019 levels.

“Reaching four million passengers marks a significant milestone in Halifax Stanfield’s recovery,” said Marie Manning, Vice President of Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer at Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA).

“A growing number of travellers are choosing Halifax as their gateway, thanks to the variety of air services offered by our airline partners and the high-quality customer experience our airport is known for.”

As Halifax Stanfield attracts a growing number of travellers, it strengthens its position as a significant driver of tourism activity and economic development, enhancing the region’s accessibility and appeal on a global scale.

“Air services offered at Halifax Stanfield play a crucial role in strengthening tourism and business ties between Atlantic Canada and the global community,” stated Sean Meister, Executive Director of Global Bluenosers.

“Each flight not only supports our local economy but also deepens our region’s connections with international communities, markets and new opportunities.”

The future looks bright for air travel in Atlantic Canada as Halifax Stanfield continues to spread its wings with new routes alongside its well-established services. In 2025, the airport will be well-connected to domestic destinations, which remains its largest sector.

Air Canada, the airport’s largest and longest-serving airline, will offer its non-stop Vancouver service up to twice daily this summer along with flights to other major centers across Canada. Porter Airlines, the airport’s second-largest carrier, will launch flights

between Halifax and Hamilton beginning in June. Regional connectivity will be supported by Pascan Aviation’s daily flights to Sydney, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., which were launched in 2024.

A record number of airline seats will be available for sale to international destinations, including Europe and the U.S. Air Canada will maintain its daily, year-round, non-stop flights to London Heathrow.

Meanwhile, WestJet will offer transatlantic services connecting Halifax to Edinburgh, Dublin, and London Gatwick, and will also introduce four weekly non-stop flights between Halifax and Paris.

This summer, Edelweiss will launch twice-weekly non-stop flights between Halifax and Zurich, Icelandair will resume its Reykjavik route, and Discover Airlines will offer up to six weekly flights between Halifax and Frankfurt.

Summer 2025 will also include an expanded slate of non-stop flights connecting Halifax to key U.S. markets. In addition to existing services offered by Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines, JetBlue is set to launch a new daily summer service between Halifax and Boston.

Porter is already operating new sun season services to Tampa and Orlando.

BermudAir’s non-stop flights between Halifax and Bermuda will operate twice weekly.

“Our focus in 2025, as it was in 2024, will be on expanding air services to meet the evolving needs of our travellers,” said Manning.

“As we grow, our commitment to our community and partners remains steadfast as we connect people and goods to the world.”