LOWER SACKVILLE: A 21-year-old Lower Sackville woman is among two people who were arrested as part of an investigation that led to search warrants being executed in HRM.

On the morning of January 24, the RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, assisted by the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police emergency response teams, executed simultaneous search warrants in Halifax and East Preston in relation to an ongoing firearms and drugs investigation.

At a residence on Upper Partridge Rd., near Hwy. 7 in East Preston, officers safely arrested a man and a woman.

During a search of the property, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, scales, drug paraphernalia and two replica firearms.

The 21-year-old Lower Sackville woman was later released on conditions.

She’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 19 to face a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Roman Elroy Thompson, 35, from East Preston, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He was held in custody and released on conditions by the courts.

Thompson is due to return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 28.

File #: 25-3234