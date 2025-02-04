ELMSDALE: RCMP have charged three people after a theft at an Elmsdale grocery store.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that police were informed of a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore on Jan. 30.

Police were told it happened between Jan. 23 and Jan. 25.

“The caller told us it was a significant theft,” he said.

The home communities of the three charged were not provided.

Const. Burns said the theft was captured on surveillance video.

That helped police to quickly identify the suspects in the incident.

‘As a result, two men and one woman were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000,” said Const. Burns.

The three will appear in court at a later date.

(NOTE: Police are doing a different way of providing info in the Cruiser column as they will no longer be identifying the suspect’s name in most reports.)