MAIN PHOTO: Addictions and Mental Health Minister Brian Comer speaks. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: The province announced on Wednesday Feb. 5 that those Nova Scotians with mood and anxiety disorders will have more access to mental healthcare at no cost in the coming months.

The government is building the province’s first mental health and addictions publicly funded insured services program.

The first phase will boost access to non-urgent mental healthcare by publicly funding private-sector professionals.

“We are committed to providing Nova Scotians with universal access to mental health and addictions care,” said Addictions and Mental Health Minister Brian Comer.

“No matter where you live in the province, what issues you’re facing and regardless of your financial situation. We are making great progress, and these first publicly funded private services are a significant step to seeing this through.”

The province has issued a request for proposals to secure a billing administrator for the program.

The next step will be identifying the professionals – which will include master’s level social workers, master’s and PhD psychologists, and registered counselling therapists – to provide non-urgent mental healthcare for eligible Nova Scotians experiencing mood and anxiety disorders.

N.S. is making an initial $10-million investment in the new program, which aims to be ready this spring.

Nova Scotians who call the provincial intake line will be assessed and could be eligible to be covered for mental health support.

The province is delivering on its promise to provide universal access to mental health and addictions care using an integrated approach that includes expanding publicly funded services in the traditional healthcare system, leveraging the capacity of more clinicians and funding community-based organizations that provide mental health and addictions services.

Establishing universal mental health and addictions care is an action item in Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare in Nova Scotia.



Quick Facts:

– there are no changes to existing mental health and addictions services provided by Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health, community-based organizations or community clinics – they remain available to Nova Scotians

– in 2021, Nova Scotia became the only province in Canada to commit to providing universal mental health and addictions care

– thousands of Nova Scotians are already accessing mental health and addictions support at no cost across the province through Nova Scotia Health, the IWK, community-based organizations and community clinics

– the provincial intake line has registered more than 13,000 Nova Scotians for mental health and addictions services since April, after helping more than 17,000 people in 2023-24