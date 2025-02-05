Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 120 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns.

CAR FIRE

On January 29, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a car fire on Mosher Road in Rines Creek.

The owner/driver of the vehicle explained that his vehicle had burst into flames and it was blocking the road.

The local volunteer fire department attended and put out the fire before the vehicle was towed away.

There were no injuries reported.

GARBAGE TRUCK SLIDES OFF ROAD

East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a garbage truck off the road on South Rawdon Road in Rawdon on very slippery roads on Jan. 29.

The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

Once on scene, officers accessed the situation.

Traffic was diverted around the area while Nova Scotia Power removed a broken power pole and the garbage truck was towed out.

STOLEN VEHICLE

On January 30, East Hants RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Glenbrook Road in Rawdon Gold Mines.

The grey 2019 Jetta was last seen at 10 pm on January 29.

At this point, there are no suspects.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

VEHICLE INTO A POWER POLE

On February 3, East Hants RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 215 in Selma.

The complainant reported hearing a bang then seeing a vehicle in the ditch outside of her residence.

Once on scene, member spoke with EHS and the male driver who had ran off the road and hit a power pole.

The male was transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries. Officers learned that the driver’s licence had been previously revoked.

The investigation continues.

BUSY WEEK FOR MVC’S

During this period, East Hants RCMP responded to 26 motor vehicle collisions, mostly

weather related.

Fortunately, no life threatening injuries were sustained.

East Hants RCMP is urging motorists to slow down during adverse winter weather conditions.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Nine Mile River man wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Robin Myers, 33, of Nine Mile River.

Robin Myers was charged with theft under 5000 in May of 2024 but has failed to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Robin Myers.

Anyone who sees Robin Myers is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

