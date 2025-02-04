Provincial Fisheries & Aquaculture minister promoting N.S. seafood in Europe

HALIFAX: Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Kent Smith is in Europe on a mission with Nova Scotian and other Atlantic Canadian seafood companies to develop markets in Italy, France and the United Kingdom.



“It has never been more important to showcase our premium quality seafood on the world stage,” said Minister Smith.

“With the continued uncertainty from the United States, it’s more important than ever that we ramp up our efforts to help Nova Scotian companies expand into new markets.”



The focus of the mission is on diversifying markets by introducing Atlantic Canadian seafood companies to new European buyers.

The delegation includes six Nova Scotian companies and eight others from across Atlantic Canada.

Along with meeting with potential new buyers, the Minister and his team will meet with Canadian embassy officials, Canadian trade commissioners, local government representatives and trade associations in the countries they visit.



Quick Facts:

– the Nova Scotia seafood export market is valued at $2.5 billon annually

– participating Atlantic Canadian companies include: Lobster Hub Inc., Louisbourg Seafoods Ltd., Victoria Co-Operative Fisheries Ltd., Tribune Seafood Inc., Gidney Fisheries Ltd., Clearwater Seafoods Ltd., Ocean Blue Fisheries Ltd., DCAM Holdings Inc., One Tuna Inc., PEI Mussel King (1994) Inc; Labrador Gem Seafood Inc., Ocean Choice International, Whitecap Int. Seafood Exporters Inc., and True North Seafood Inc.