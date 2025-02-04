HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

“For now, we can all take a breath.

“We are relieved there will be a pause on tariffs imposed on Canada. President Trump’s tax would have had a very real, immediate negative impact, and I appreciate the dozens of Nova Scotians who shared their personal stories and concerns with me over the last few days.

“Because of the pause, our retaliatory measures will not take effect.”

“I want to thank Prime Minister Trudeau for his leadership.



“Canadians watched in real time as President Trump’s desired goals continued to shift. This was not an easy time for our country or our people.”

“The threat of tariffs does remain.

“I reaffirm my commitment that as things unfold over the next weeks, Nova Scotia stands in solidarity with our provincial and territorial colleagues.”

“We are stronger as a nation when we stand together.



“I remain committed to Team Canada and to the people of Nova Scotia. We will be ready to respond if needed, but I believe that the strength of our longtime friendship with the United States will ultimately prevail.”

“It has survived wars, recessions and pandemics – I believe it can also ultimately survive President Trump.



“As always, I am committed to you and your family. Your interests guide my actions.”