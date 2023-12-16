[adcrotate banner=”115″]

LANTZ: Residents in Lantz and Dutch Settlement should be able to commute back and forth across the Shubenacadie River very shortly

That’s according to a spokesman with the Department of Public Works.

In recent weeks, contract crews at Hyde’s Bridge have been working hard and piecing the new two-lane bridge together.

It comes after the old bridge, which was wooden, was removed.

According to Gary Andrea, a Christmas present could be coming very soon to residents—although it may be after the big day.

“It is still anticipated that this project will be completed the end of the month,” said Andrea in an interview with The Laker News on Dec. 15.

“The contractor is working diligently to complete the remaining work prior to the asphalt plants closing for the season.”