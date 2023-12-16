Schools, community step up to support Lions Christmas Express

FALL RIVER/WINDSOR JUNCTION: The Riverlakes community have stepped up yet again when called upon.

With the need for support from the Lions Christmas Express increasing this winter due to a variety of reasons, local area schools and residents have stepped up to give back during the holidays.

The Lions Christmas Express supports upwards of 150-plus families with food boxes for the Christmas season, and toys for children as well. This also saw an increase this year over 2022.

With the need ever more the call was put out to the community and to local schools who participate yearly in the Lions Christmas Express food drive.

Island of Misfits collected food and the Lockview High boys hockey team collect monetary donations during the Lions Christmas Parade of Lights recently held.

The food train at Holland Road was winding. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In early December, volunteers from the Christmas Exoress took time out of their morning to pickup the food that had been collected at area schools.

Volunteers then dropped it off at the Windsor Junction Community Centre where other volunteers would sort and date check items.

A packing night with more community volunteers was held Dec. 13 and a second packing night will be held Dec. 20.

The food boxes will then be picked up and delivered on a pair of dates just a couple days before Christmas.

On Dec. 9, boxes packed with non-perishable food items were picked up from Holland Road Elementary in Fletchers Lake; Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School; and Waverley Memorial Elementary.

Lockview High was collecting food during Swishmas and their food collection was to be picked up Dec. 15.

Volunteers Shawn Dube; Exit Realtor Nick Yeomans; Pat Healey; Rob MacCormick; Elizabeth Booth; Em MacCormick; and Barry Dalrymple were the Elves on this day.

Food is packed into one of the trucks. (Healey photo)

There wasn’t much room left in the back of this truck from Barry Dalrymple after the pickup at Ash Lee Jefferson.(Healey photo)

The donated food was packed nicely at Waverley Memorial. (Healey photo)

Realtor and volunteer firefighter Nick Yeomans and Emma MacCormick carry some of the food boxes from Holland Road School. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lions Christmas Express volunteer Elizabeth Booth said the Lions Christmas Express food drive would not be possible without the support of many community minded businesses.

That includes: the LWF Ratepayes Association; Fall River Sobeys; Fall River Lions Club; Fall River Garden Club; Maritime Car Wash; The Laker News; Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon; Maritime Paper; and WhatAS!te.com.

There are more to be thanked in the coming days.

Organizers still had food to be picked up from the community food drive done by the Lakeview Homeowners Association in Lakeview.

The WJCC was filling with the food that was donated with some already sorted by Dec. 9.

Of you wanted to donate to the Lions Christmas Exoress, you can do so at: https://christmasexpress.ca

Some of the food already neatly sorted and stocked for easy packing. (Healey photo)