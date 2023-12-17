Heavy rain, wind expected to start new work week Dec. 18

HANTS COUNTY/HRM: Environment Canada said the new work week will start off much like last week–with a significant weather system hitting the region.

This week, they say, rain and strong winds are expected for Hants County, HRM, and other areas across Nova Scotia.

The maximum wind gusts are predicted to be southerly near 100 km/h, except 120 km/h or higher from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

Rainfall amounts are forecasted as 50 to 70 mm with potentially higher amounts locally from Monday Dec. 18 and persisting into Tuesday Dec. 19.

A large area of rain will spread across the province Sunday night and Monday morning.

Rainfall rates will likely peak Monday night.

Large waves and pounding surf will produce higher than normal water levels along the Atlantic coast near high tide Monday night and again near noon on Tuesday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.