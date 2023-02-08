Ice thickness testing program begins in HRM

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality has begun the annual ice thickness testing program for this year’s winter season.

Each year, the municipality provides reports on ice thickness testing undertaken on more than 70 lakes throughout the region.

The Canadian Red Cross recommends that ice be at least 15 centimeters thick for individual skating, and at least 20 centimeters thick for group skating.

Extreme caution is advised in areas where streams flow into and out of lakes.

It is also important to note that ice conditions may vary over the entire surface of lakes and are subject to change with weather conditions.

